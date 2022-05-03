Urban and rural fire fighting teams have come together to combat a well-involved shed fire in foggy Maraekakaho. Photo / Warren Buckland

Urban and rural fire fighting teams have come together to combat a well-involved shed fire in foggy conditions in Maraekakaho.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said firefighters first received reports of the blaze at 7.50am on Wednesday morning.

It took about 40 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Two urban appliances, two rural appliances and two tankers were in attendance.

Firefighters were still on the scene at 9.30am.

The spokeswoman said there has not yet been an indication of how much damage there has been to the shed.

She said it appeared fire services were not treating the fire as suspicious.

