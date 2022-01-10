Firefighters extinguish grass fire in Havelock North, restrictions introduced

Firefighters managed to get the grass fire under control on Tuesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Firefighters have extinguished a grass fire near a vineyard in Havelock North.

Fire and Emergency NZ received a call about 11.10am on Tuesday and two fire trucks attended the grass fire near the end of Fulford Rd.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the fire was about 50 metres by 20m.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 11.50am without it spreading to a neighbouring vineyard.

It started on the morning Fire and Emergency NZ announced Central Hawke's Bay and Hastings Rural District were now in a restricted fire season.

The restrictions came into effect at 8am on Tuesday.

District Manager Ken Cooper said fire permits were now required for people in those areas to light an open-air fire.

"Over the past four weeks we have seen several fires in the Hawke's Bay escape and get out of control due to the increasing fire danger from the heat and conditions getting drier," he said.

"If you're wanting to light an outdoor fire, make sure you apply for a fire permit and follow the conditions of your permit. You can apply for one at www.checkitsalright.nz.

"There are some activities people can do while in a restricted season so the best way to check and stay safe is to visit www.checkitsalright.nz.

"If you put in your planned fire-related activity, you'll find whether you can do it and tips on how to do your activity safely.

"Let's all do our part to keep the safe and prevent wildfires in the Hawke's Bay."

Firefighters also extinguished a small fire in a hedge on Wilson Rd in Hastings about 11.30am on Tuesday.