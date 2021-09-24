Firefighters battling house fire in Nuhaka

Fire crews from Nuhaka and Wairoa were called to the house fire at 11.11am on Friday morning. Photo / NZME

Firefighters are currently working to get a house fire near State Highway 2 in northern Hawke's Bay under control.

Two firetrucks along with two tankers, one from Nuhaka and another from Wairoa, were called to the residential property near Nuhaka at 11.11am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

The spokesman said the house appeared to be "well alight" when crews arrived and they were still on the scene.

He confirmed there were no reported injuries.

A spokesman for police said they had also been alerted to the fire, where a garage was believed to have "burned to the ground".

She said there were "no suspicious circumstances".