Firefighters battle for four hours to save Wairoa house fire, now under investigation

Firefighters spent more than four hours to extinguish a house fire in Wairoa on Sunday night. Photo / NZME

It was a busy night for Hawke's Bay firefighting crews who responded to a house fire in Wairoa, a vegetation fire near Te Hauke and two car fires.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were called to a residential address in Wairoa about 6pm on Sunday.

The spokesperson confirmed there were no reported injuries or fatalities, but the house was "severely damaged".

Wairoa firefighters worked for more then four hours to control the blaze.

They also returned to the home about 4.40am on Monday to "dampen down hot spots".

The house fire is being investigated.

Firefighters from Hastings Fire Station also spent over an hour working to extinguish a single tree fire near the intersection of State Highway 50 and Burma Rd about 5.10pm on Sunday.

Crews were also called to put out two car fires, one in Roys Hill, Hastings, about 3.10am and another in Havelock North, about 3.40am on Monday.

Both car fires were being treated as suspicious, the FENZ spokesperson confirmed.