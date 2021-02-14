Firefighters at two scrub fires across Hawke's Bay

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to two scrub fires across Hawke's Bay on Sunday afternoon. Photo / File

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) crew are responding to two scrub fires across Hawke's Bay - one on a Waipawa riverbank and another off State Highway 5, near Te Haroto.

A FENZ spokesman said two appliances from the Waipawa Fire Brigade were called to a scrub fire measuring about 30 by 30 metres, east of the township, at 2.35pm.

Two other rural firefighting crews from Tamatea were also en route, he said.

He said there didn't appear to be any risk to houses.

Crews from Napier Fire Station, Bay View and Te Pohue were also called to reports of a scrub fire off SH5, near Te Haroto where firefighters recently dealt with a forestry fire, at about 3pm.

Firefighters battled a large 35-hectare grass fire in a paddock off SH2, near Takapau, on Thursday in which several hay bales were also engulfed. Photo / Paul Taylor

The spokesman said it appeared to be in the same location as the previous 4-hectare fire which three helicopters and 50 firefighters were called to attend in late January.

The two fires follow a recent grass fire in Takapau, which measured 35-hectares and led to the closure of SH2 for several hours on Thursday.

An investigation into the fire is underway, but it was not believed to be suspicious.

A total fire ban is in place across Hawke's Bay, extending across the whole of the East Coast from East Cape to Takapau.

No outdoor fires, including burning braziers and incinerators, are allowed because of the increased fire danger.

MORE TO COME