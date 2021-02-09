Fire restriction imposed in Tararua

The fire danger level Tararua has risen to high and a restricted fire season has been imposed. Photo / Sue Emeny

Tararua District will move to a restricted fire season at 8am on Friday.

This means a permit will be required to light an outdoor fire in the district.

Wairarapa Tararua District Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer Clayton Locke late last week lifted the fire danger level to high and said hot conditions meant the district was starting to get very dry.

He said there was a lot of dry vegetation around which, when combined with the heat, could cause a fire to spread very quickly.

Among the fire call-outs Dannevirke Fire Brigade responded to fire lately was a controlled burn at Tiraumea that spread.

Locke said embers from a pile of old logs that were being burned blew across the road and set fire to roadside grass.

"It's essential to be aware of the fire risks and do the right things to prevent a wildfire starting and spreading."

Locke said it was important people lit any fires safely.

"For instance don't light in a strong wind or in dry weather conditions and make sure there is nothing flammable nearby. Don't leave your fire unattended, always have a hose or water close by, and make sure your fire is fully extinguished when you're done."

Fire and Emergency NZ has moved Wairarapa into a prohibited fire season and Hawke's Bay has had fires banned since February 3. That means there is a total ban on all outdoor fires and all previously granted permits are cancelled.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Phill Wishnowsky says recent hot weather means the Wairarapa is now very dry.

"The fire risk across the Wairarapa has increased rapidly over the last few weeks," he says.

This is highlighted by a large vegetation fire burning near Cape Palliser.

"This fire is a prime example of how fast a fire can spread and how dangerous it can be in the current conditions.

"The more aware of the risk of fire our communities are, the less likely we are to have to deal with large fires like what we have at Cape Palliser."

For fire safety tips this summer, local fire danger and fire season status, live fire weather conditions and to get clear guidance on whether you need a permit to light a fire or not, go to www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the instructions.