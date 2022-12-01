Police and firefighters responded to a fire overnight Wednesday on the Nuffield Ave, Napier property where a homicide took place two weeks ago. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police and firefighters responded to a fire overnight Wednesday on the Nuffield Ave, Napier property where a homicide took place two weeks ago. Photo / Paul Taylor

Fire investigators are looking into a fire which took place overnight Wednesday at the same Nuffield Ave property where there was a homicide two weeks ago.

Mārewa woman Arohaina Henare was found unresponsive by police about 4.25am on Friday, November 18, at a residential address on Nuffield Ave, and died shortly after.

A 48-year-old man known to her has since been arrested and charged with murder.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two fire trucks responded to a house fire in Marewa at 12.34am on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the fire was at the same address where Henare was found.

The police spokeswoman said the fire was understood to have been in a shed on the property and was extinguished.

Police are asking people to check their properties for a knife similar to the one pictured. Photo / Supplied

Police have a scene guard in place, and a fire investigator was at the scene on Thursday morning.

Police making enquiries into the death of Arohaina Henare are looking for a knife in relation to the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Emmet Lynch said he urged the public, particularly those who live between Whitmore Park and the Marewa shops, to check their properties for a knife similar to the one pictured.

Information can be shared with police via 105, or at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 by clicking ‘Update My Report’ and quoting file number 221118/1878.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.