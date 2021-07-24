Fire guts service station workshop in Havelock North

The fire scene at a service state workshop in Havelock North today. Photo / Warren Buckland

Firefighters were early this afternoon still at the scene of a fire which gutted a workshop at a service station in Havelock North.

Fire and Emergency NZ communications centre shift manager Mike Wanoa said the call to the Mobil Havelock North station on Havelock Rd was received at 10.58am and the workshop was ablaze when the first crews arrived from the Havelock North Volunteer Fire Brigade.

It had initially been reported as a car fire but the 2 local crews were soon joined by 2 from Hastings and 1 from Napier, along with support services, as the alarm escalated, with worries for acetylene cylinders on the site.

At least one vehicle appeared to have been burnt in the fire.

Ultimately about 20 firefighters were involved in a 40-minutes fight to bring the blaze under control, and by 12.45pm most crews were reported to have left the scene.