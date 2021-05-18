Fire guts Hastings house

A house in Kiwi St, Camberley badly damaged by fire. Photo File

A house was badly damaged in a suburban fire in Hastings during a spate of emergencies amid strong winds in Hawke's Bay on Tuesday.

The fire at a property in Kiwi St, Camberley, was reported at 2.43pm, with 2 fire appliances from the Hastings station less than 2km away soon on the scene followed by 1 truck from Napier.

A Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager in Wellington said the fire was reported "well involved" when the first crew arrived and while it took 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control crews were at the scene more than an hour-and-a-half.

There were no reports of injuries.

It was 1 of 9 fire service callouts in Hawke's Bay in about 2-and-a-half hours up to just before 5pm, with 5 in central and Southern Hawke's Bay, including a tree fire at a property off Tiratu Rd, east of Dannevirke and which kept crews from 2 fire appliances tankers busy for more than 2 hours.

Other calls involved damaged and insecure trees, fencing and roofing, and one of several "trampoline rescues," and a hedge fire off St Andrew's Rd, Havelock North