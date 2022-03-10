Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Fire fighters called to underground fire at Cape Kidnappers Golf Course

Quick Read
A 20 metre by 20 metre fire started at Cape Kidnappers Golf Course on Friday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

A 20 metre by 20 metre fire started at Cape Kidnappers Golf Course on Friday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hawkes Bay Today

A_140220WCBRCFir10.JPG A 20 metre by 20 metre fire started at Cape Kidnappers Golf Course on Friday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire fighters are attending an underground fire at Cape Kidnappers Golf Course.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said fire fighters were called out to the scene about 8:30am on Friday morning.

The spokesperson said the fire is 20 metres by 20 metres and has started from old turf cuttings and is down a bank.

Two tankers and two fire trucks are at the scene.

*MORE TO COME*