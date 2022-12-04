Fire destroys large shed in rural Hawke’s Bay

The aftermath of the fire on Friday night.

An investigation is under way into a large fire that destroyed a shed of goods in a rural area of Hawke’s Bay.

The blaze on Friday night caused extensive damage to a large shed off Tukituki Rd, in the Central Hawke’s Bay area of Ashley Clinton.

Firefighters rushed to help battle the fire about 8pm, including volunteer firefighters from stations in Ongaonga, Tikokino and Takapau.

Firefighters, including volunteer firefighters, were on hand to battle the blaze. Photo / Supplied

“Seven fire trucks attended and the last truck departed by 12.21am,” a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

“At this stage, the fire is still being investigated.”

The spokesman said it was too early to say what caused the fire as the investigation was ongoing. Police have not been notified.



