Firefighters were called to a fire which damaged a car and sleepout. Photo / NZME

Firefighters have battled a blaze which spread from a car to a sleepout in Flaxmere.

The incident happened at an address on Bangor St in the Hastings suburb about 10.30am on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said it was unclear how the fire started, but there were no injuries.

The fire had been contained by 11.30am and firefighters were on the scene dampening down hotspots. Three fire trucks attended.