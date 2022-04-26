Fire crews extinguish spreading Marewa kitchen fire

Three fire trucks from Napier took about an hour to extinguish a kitchen fire on Seddon Crescent in Marewa Photo / NZME

Three fire trucks from Napier took about an hour to extinguish a kitchen fire on Seddon Crescent in Marewa Photo / NZME

Fire Fighters fought to put out a spreading kitchen fire in Marewa on Tuesday afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said fire fighters arrived at a single story property on Seddon Crescent at 3.20pm and took about an hour to extinguish the fire.

Two fire trucks from Napier attended the incident before calling for back up from a third.

The spokesperson said fire fighters called an ambulance for one occupant who had possible smoke inhalation.

The spokesperson said it appeared the blaze started in the kitchen and had possibly spread to the roof.

The spokesperson said the extent of the damage was currently unknown but appear mostly contained to the kitchen.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.