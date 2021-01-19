Fire crews called to scrub blaze on Napier Hill

Fire crews and police tend to a small scrub fire on Bluff Hill Lookout. Photo NZME

Emergency services are attending a scrub fire on Napier's Bluff Hill.

Police and fire crews attended the scene at about 7pm Tuesday, where fire fighters were attempting to extinguish the vegetation fire with hoses extended over Bluff Hill Lookout's safety fence.

The fire is located on the Napier Port side of the steep bluff face.

It's understood efforts to put out the fire were being hindered by high winds atop the hill, which made directing water hoses difficult.

The fire's cause is not yet known.