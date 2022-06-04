Firefighters outside a residential care home for the elderly in Napier South on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services have been kept busy to start of the Queen's Birthday long weekend with a fire, a series of crashes, and a brawl in Hawke's Bay.

On Saturday about 11am, two fire trucks rushed to a fire in a commercial premises on Nelson Cres in Napier South.

A fire in the toilet area of the premises had set off an automatic alarm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said firefighters had the fire under control quickly and the fire was contained to the toilet area.

He did not know the extent of the damage or cause at this stage.

The fire trucks were parked directly outside Elmwood House and Hospital on Nelson Cres during the incident, which is a residential care home for the elderly.

Meanwhile, police received reports of a group fighting in Hastings on Heretaunga St about 1pm on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said one person suffered minor injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances," the spokesperson said.

Emergency services were also called out to at least four crashes in the region between Friday night and Sunday morning.

That included a one-vehicle crash on SH2 at Westshore about 11pm on Friday.

Ambulance, police and fire services all attended and one person suffered moderate injuries.

Another crash involved a motorbike flipping near Masefield Ave in Maraenui, Napier about 7.30pm on Saturday.

Fire services reported one person was trapped under the motorbike and had to be helped from the crash.

Their injuries are not known at this stage.

There was also a single-vehicle crash on Pakowhai Rd in Pakowhai, Hastings about 5am on Saturday, and another single-vehicle crash on Cornwall Rd in Mahora, Hastings about 4.30am on Sunday.