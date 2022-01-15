Fire burns 120m strip and vehicle in Puketapu, Hawke's Bay

A fire burned a 120m strip and a vehicle on Sunday morning. Photo / File

Firefighters were called to a vegetation fire believed to have started from a vehicle crash in Puketapu on Sunday morning.

The grass fire was roughly 120m by 4m and the vehicle was burnt out when firefighters arrived, Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed.

No-one was at the scene.

The incident happened about 4am on Sunday.

Police said the vehicle was partially blocking a lane and had to be moved off the road. No other damage was reported.

Meanwhile, a van became stuck on railway tracks in Whakatu early on Sunday morning.

Fire services were called about 4.45am. The van had to be towed from the tracks and there was no further incident.

Police were contacted but not required.