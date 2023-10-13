Fire bans could end cyclone waste burning provisions early

The temporary rules in place to allow the burning of cyclone waste will drop off when summer hits. Photo / Warren Buckland

The temporary provisions for the burning of waste from Cyclone Gabrielle could end early due to fire bans if conditions get too hot and dry.

Temporary rules for burning in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti have been set through Orders in Council after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Orchardists were allowed to burn prunings under certain strict conditions to save trees and on affected land that was being cleared.

From July 5, landowners of rurally zoned land used for commercial-scale agricultural and horticultural purposes in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti have been allowed to burn mixed waste on their properties to help them meet key crop-growing timeframes under a temporary Order in Council.

The Order in Council is due to expire on December 15, but all burns must be completed by November 1, 2023 according to the Ministry for the Environment website.

“The later date allows six weeks for landowners to complete any required soil testing and remediation while it is still a permitted activity,” the website states.

Katrina Brunton, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s general manager for policy and regulation, said if hot and dry conditions create a heightened fire risk then it is anticipated that FENZ will impose fire bans.

“The Order in Council does not override these fire bans. If a fire ban is in place then no open burning of waste would be permitted,” Brunton said.

She said there were otherwise no plans for an early revocation of the temporary rules.

“If there is a fire ban imposed by FENZ, this will end the Order in Council provisions.”

Regional Council scientists are reporting that they expect a particularly dry summer in the region.

According to the ministry’s website, measures taken to mitigate the potential impact of the burning are to separate materials where possible, the timing of the burn, weather conditions, preparation of a fire management plan, notification of parties like the fire services and public health, appropriate disposal of remaining waste material and ash, and site testing and remediation if required.

James Pocock joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2021 and writes breaking news and features, with a focus on environment, local government and post-cyclone issues in the region. He has a keen interest in finding the bigger picture in research and making it more accessible to audiences. He lives in Napier. james.pocock@nzme.co.nz



