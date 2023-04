Firefighters dampen down a fire at a Mayfair house on Friday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

A fire investigator is being sent to the scene of a house fire in Hastings.

Firefighters were called to the “small” fire on Sussex St, Mayfair, about 7.30am, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

No one appeared to be home at the time of the fire, he said. Firefighters were still at the scene at 8.30am to dampen down hotspots.