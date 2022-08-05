Fine weekend forecast for Hawke's Bay

A fine afternoon Friday for boating on the Clive River. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay is expected to have mainly fine weather on Saturday and Sunday before an end to more than a week without rain through much of the region.

According to national weather agency MetService, Napier had the country's maximum temperature on Friday, at 19.5C, and, along with much of the rest of the region from Wairoa to Waipukurau could expect fine weather until a change on Sunday.

Occasional rain is forecast from Sunday afternoon, becoming more persistent with northwesterlies turning to southerlies, with continued rain early next week, with temperatures forecast to reach up to 20C on Sunday, but later in the week to be no higher than 11-12C.

An earlier turn to rain was forecast for the Dannevirke area on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Hawke's Bay Regional Council's monthly rainfall summary shows rain in July was within the "normal" range for the month, though above normal in some places across the Heretaunga and Ruataniwha plains'.

Averaged across six sites, Heretaunga Plains rainfall was 40 per cent more than the historical average for July, with the highest being 140mm at Crownthorpe, where the July average is about 80mm.

The heaviest rainfall for the month on the HBRC network was 563.5mm at Mt Manuoha, about 80 per cent more than the July average for the site in the Waikaremoana area.