Fine Hawke's Bay week as May comes to grips with the weather

Night starts to descend on the hills of Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

Some people may be finding it tougher to get up in the morning as temperatures take on a chillier perspective but the reality is when it comes to climate in the first week or so of May Hawke's Bay has a pretty good thing going.

That's the view of a MetService meteorologist with fine and settled weather predicted for the week, with daytime peak temperatures up to 20C through to at least Friday, and longer-term computer-based projections that it could continue close to halfway through the month.

Night-time temperatures in the Napier and Hastings during the week in the twin-cities are forecast to go no lower than 7C.

"You've got a pretty good week," the spokesperson said.

There were no expectations of frost over the next week, nor rain, and MetService, while focused on no more than six days out, forecasts no significant deterioration before May 10.

Many parts of the region had had near-record February and March rainfall, but provisional figures show Hawke's Bay Airport had less than half its April average and Hastings less than a third but after some impact from the fast-moving, unpredictable and ultimately nowhere near as intensive as feared ex-cyclone Fili, Mahia had over 100mm, nearing its April average.