The finalists for the 2022 Hawke's Bay Hospitality Awards have been announced, including for Outstanding Restaurant and Outstanding Cafe.
The annual awards are organised by the Restaurant Association of New Zealand and voting is now open here for the winner in each of the 17 categories.
You must work within the industry to vote.
The winners will be announced during an awards evening on Monday, June 27, at Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts and Event Centre.
The awards provide recognition for individuals – both old hands as well as emerging talent – and establishments of all kinds.
Finalists this year for the Karma Drinks Outstanding Cafe are Cupple (Hastings), Georgia on Tennyson (Napier), Maina (Havelock North), and Soho Cafe & Bar (Napier).
Finalists for the coveted Napier City Council Outstanding Restaurant are Central Fire Station (Napier), Craggy Range (Havelock North), Hunger Monger (Napier), and Pacifica (Napier).
A full list of finalists and categories can be found below.
Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois said as hospitality started its recovery from several challenging years during Covid, it was good to celebrate both long-standing and new establishments within the region.
"Hawke's Bay is a major drawcard for people from across New Zealand and the world.
"That's thanks to the combination of natural beauty and the outstanding experiences created by all the entrants in this year's awards.
"We've seen a strong response to the call for entries this year, with an exceptionally high standard of finalists announced – congratulations to them all."
In addition to the 17 categories, the public can vote for The Hits People's Choice Award category here.
THE 2022 FINALISTS
Meadow Fresh Outstanding Barista
Benjamin Fernandez (Georgia on Tennyson)
Jaye Sanders (Workroom)
Rosie Crawley (Harvest Deli)
Ryan Huthnance (Uncle)
Simply Squeezed Outstanding Bartender
Andrea Marseglia (Teresa Bar)
Dave Morris (Funbuns)
Nils Kuehlsen (Matisse Wine Bar)
Sam Cunningham (Rosie O'Grady's Irish Pub)
Antipodes Water Outstanding Front of House Team
Central Fire Station
Craggy Range
Mister D Dining
Pacifica
Service Foods Outstanding Chef
Casey McDonald (Craggy Range)
Conor Mertens (Harvest Deli)
David Griffiths (Mister D Dining)
Jeremy Rameka (Pacifica)
Lumina Lamb Emerging Chef
Hirenkumar Prajapati (Mission Estate Restaurant)
Jeevan Devkota (Craggy Range)
Nicky Bulman (Pacifica)
Vipin Uniyal (Piku Restaurant & Cocktail Bar)
Menulog Outstanding Street Food/Takeout
Asian Diner
Black Betty BBQ
Kilim Cafe Napier
Vinci's Pizza
Karma Drinks Outstanding Cafe
Cupple
Georgia on Tennyson
Maina
Soho Cafe & Bar
Toitoi Venues Outstanding Bar
Brave Brewing Co
Giant Brewing Co
Monica Loves
Teresa Bar
The National Distillery Outstanding Cocktail Experience
Funbuns
Monica Loves
Piku Restaurant & Cocktail Bar
Teresa Bar
Trinity Hill Outstanding Wine & Beverage List
Deliciosa
Matisse Wine Bar
Teresa Bar
The Urban Winery
Nova Energy Outstanding Regional Establishment
Cone & Flower
Gods Own Brewing
Puketapu Pub
St Georges Restaurant
OneMusic Outstanding Ambience & Design
Central Fire Station
Craggy Range
Piku Restaurant & Cocktail Bar
Teresa Bar
Wine Education Co. Outstanding Winery Restaurant
Black Barn Bistro
Clearview Estate
Craggy Range
Mission Estate
Napier City Council Outstanding Restaurant
Central Fire Station
Craggy Range
Hunger Monger
Pacifica
Brave Brewing Company Outstanding Supplier
Bar Stuff NZ
Bidfood Hawke's Bay
Gourmeats
Service Foods
Bidfood Hawke's Bay Outstanding Caterer
Black Betty BBQ
Good Company
Little Black Bird
Orton's
Dish Catering Outstanding Producer
Beagles Bees Pure Honey
Hapi
Petit Jardin
Pig and Salt