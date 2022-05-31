Maina cafe in Havelock North owners Katie Green and Stu Best. The eatery is a finalist for Outstanding Cafe. Photo / Paul Taylor

The finalists for the 2022 Hawke's Bay Hospitality Awards have been announced, including for Outstanding Restaurant and Outstanding Cafe.

The annual awards are organised by the Restaurant Association of New Zealand and voting is now open here for the winner in each of the 17 categories.

You must work within the industry to vote.

The winners will be announced during an awards evening on Monday, June 27, at Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts and Event Centre.

The awards provide recognition for individuals – both old hands as well as emerging talent – and establishments of all kinds.

Finalists this year for the Karma Drinks Outstanding Cafe are Cupple (Hastings), Georgia on Tennyson (Napier), Maina (Havelock North), and Soho Cafe & Bar (Napier).

Finalists for the coveted Napier City Council Outstanding Restaurant are Central Fire Station (Napier), Craggy Range (Havelock North), Hunger Monger (Napier), and Pacifica (Napier).

Central Fire Station in Napier is a finalist in the Outstanding Restaurant category. Photo / Ian Cooper

A full list of finalists and categories can be found below.

Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois said as hospitality started its recovery from several challenging years during Covid, it was good to celebrate both long-standing and new establishments within the region.

"Hawke's Bay is a major drawcard for people from across New Zealand and the world.

"That's thanks to the combination of natural beauty and the outstanding experiences created by all the entrants in this year's awards.

"We've seen a strong response to the call for entries this year, with an exceptionally high standard of finalists announced – congratulations to them all."

In addition to the 17 categories, the public can vote for The Hits People's Choice Award category here.

THE 2022 FINALISTS

Meadow Fresh Outstanding Barista

Benjamin Fernandez (Georgia on Tennyson)

Jaye Sanders (Workroom)

Rosie Crawley (Harvest Deli)

Ryan Huthnance (Uncle)

Simply Squeezed Outstanding Bartender

Andrea Marseglia (Teresa Bar)

Dave Morris (Funbuns)

Nils Kuehlsen (Matisse Wine Bar)

Sam Cunningham (Rosie O'Grady's Irish Pub)

Antipodes Water Outstanding Front of House Team

Central Fire Station

Craggy Range

Mister D Dining

Pacifica

Service Foods Outstanding Chef

Casey McDonald (Craggy Range)

Conor Mertens (Harvest Deli)

David Griffiths (Mister D Dining)

Jeremy Rameka (Pacifica)

Lumina Lamb Emerging Chef

Hirenkumar Prajapati (Mission Estate Restaurant)

Jeevan Devkota (Craggy Range)

Nicky Bulman (Pacifica)

Vipin Uniyal (Piku Restaurant & Cocktail Bar)

Menulog Outstanding Street Food/Takeout

Asian Diner

Black Betty BBQ

Kilim Cafe Napier

Vinci's Pizza

Karma Drinks Outstanding Cafe

Cupple

Georgia on Tennyson

Maina

Soho Cafe & Bar

Toitoi Venues Outstanding Bar

Brave Brewing Co

Giant Brewing Co

Monica Loves

Teresa Bar

The National Distillery Outstanding Cocktail Experience

Funbuns

Monica Loves

Piku Restaurant & Cocktail Bar

Teresa Bar

Trinity Hill Outstanding Wine & Beverage List

Deliciosa

Matisse Wine Bar

Teresa Bar

The Urban Winery

Nova Energy Outstanding Regional Establishment

Cone & Flower

Gods Own Brewing

Puketapu Pub

St Georges Restaurant

OneMusic Outstanding Ambience & Design

Central Fire Station

Craggy Range

Piku Restaurant & Cocktail Bar

Teresa Bar

Wine Education Co. Outstanding Winery Restaurant

Black Barn Bistro

Clearview Estate

Craggy Range

Mission Estate

Napier City Council Outstanding Restaurant

Central Fire Station

Craggy Range

Hunger Monger

Pacifica

Brave Brewing Company Outstanding Supplier

Bar Stuff NZ

Bidfood Hawke's Bay

Gourmeats

Service Foods

Bidfood Hawke's Bay Outstanding Caterer

Black Betty BBQ

Good Company

Little Black Bird

Orton's

Dish Catering Outstanding Producer

Beagles Bees Pure Honey

Hapi

Petit Jardin

Pig and Salt