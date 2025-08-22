Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Napier’s New Zealand International Film Festival offers stunning line-up: Laura Vodanovich

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

The Ballad of Wallis Island is playing at the New Zealand International Film Festival at the MTG, Napier.

The Ballad of Wallis Island is playing at the New Zealand International Film Festival at the MTG, Napier.

Opinion

Laura Vodanovich is MTG’s director

With the New Zealand International Film Festival starting on Thursday next week, August 28, I’ve been going through the programme trying to decide which movies to watch – the choice is stunning.

For me the opening night is a must see with all its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save