The Ballad of Wallis Island is playing at the New Zealand International Film Festival at the MTG, Napier.

Opinion

Laura Vodanovich is MTG’s director

With the New Zealand International Film Festival starting on Thursday next week, August 28, I’ve been going through the programme trying to decide which movies to watch – the choice is stunning.

For me the opening night is a must see with all its intrigue. It Was Just An Accident, winner of the Palme d’Or and described as a “powerful moral thriller about the uncertainty of the truth and the choice between revenge and mercy” by Justin Chang of The New Yorker, looks sure to set the festival off on the right foot. I can’t wait to see how this narrative plays out.

I’ve made a list of some of my top picks so far. A second movie around the theme of revenge is also among my selection. Bring Them Down, described as a “chilling revenge thriller” by Next Best Picture, seems dark and full of twists and turns. Late Shift looks fascinating and fast-paced, with its glimpse inside an overburdened and under-resourced hospital ward. Perhaps this gives us a sense of what it’s like working inside our own thinly stretched medical system.

Grace: A Prayer for Peace is something I’m eagerly anticipating, not just exploring the life of renowned Aotearoa New Zealand artist Dame Robin White but also a film touching on contemporary world issues, with overtones of beauty and hope.