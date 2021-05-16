Fifth Hawke's Bay Marathon attracts all ages

Participants racing to the finish line. Photo / Ian Cooper

Thousands of people turned up in their comfiest running shoes and lycra ready to run the Hawke's Bay Marathon.

The conditions were mild and sunny as 8000 people participated in the New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty Marathon, 2Degrees Half Marathon and the Havana Coffee 10km.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper was there to capture the runners' efforts.

