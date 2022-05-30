Kirsten Wise, Mayor of Napier. Photo / NZME

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise concedes over-consulting could have been behind a comparatively minimal response to the call for submissions on its draft annual plan, at a time of a possible record 9.8 per cent rates increase.

There were just 47 submissions and the annual plan hearing on Monday was over, including decisions, by late afternoon on the first of two days set aside by the council.

Wise, nearing the end of her first three-year term as Mayor with elections later this year,

told councillors at the end of the hearing: "I think we've reached a really good balance in terms of what we need to be doing over the coming year."

"We have, obviously, proposed a 9.8 per cent rates increase, and I think it would be foolhardy of us to have tried to continue with some of the low rates increases that we've had in the past," she said. "It's sunsustainable when we need to invest in our facilities and infrastructure."

The rates are scheduled to be struck at a meeting on June 30, along with the adoption of the plan for the second 12 months of the 2021-2031 long-term plan era.

As well as the plan, the council has already in the last two months called for submissions in its consultation on its housing policy, water supply policy, trade waste and waste water by-law, and the Napier-Hastings smokefree and vapefree policy. It is currently consulting on submarine pipeline protection (closing June 7), dog control policy (June 22) and city-wide reserves management (June 27).

They're expected to be the last for the year, with councils unable to make major decisions in the three months before the local elections, which are to be decided on October 8, but aquatic centre consultation is already forecast for early next year.

Wise said the amount of consultation taking place might be seen as too much, but councils are legislatively-bound to consult on some issues.

From speaking with mayors and councillors from other areas, she says most are "experiencing a lower level of engagement".

She says the amount of consultation possibly reflected the amount of work councils are doing in matters of infrastructure and other major issues.

She said Napier had among the lowest rates in the country for at least the last two decades, as has been recorded in information gathered each year by the Taxpayers' Union.