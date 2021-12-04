Festival promoting all things sport, play and recreation

Leah Sole is encouraging clubs and organisations to take part in the Everyone Active festival early next year. Photo / NZME

Leah Sole is encouraging clubs and organisations to take part in the Everyone Active festival early next year. Photo / NZME

Local clubs and organisations are being invited to take part in a festival to be held early next year.

The Everyone Active festival is being held by Sports Manawatu at the Dannevirke Domain on February 20 from 12pm to 3pm.

It is the first time the festival has been held, says Sport Manawatu coordinator for Tararua Leah Sole.

"It's a festival where we promote all things sport, play and active recreation in the Tararua," she says.

The festival has a dual purpose in showcasing sport and recreational options available to people in Dannevirke and beyond, and promoting those options from various clubs and organisations.

Sole says organisations can participate by setting up a stall, or offering interactive activities on the stage such as dance, boxing, yoga or funning games throughout the day. Or both.

There has already been a great response from providers in the district such as hockey, netball, marching, dance, rugby, rugby league, gymnastics and many more, she says.

"There will even be a cricket game on during the festival for all to watch."

Sole hopes to make this a community event that is not just about sport and recreation and is inviting other local organisations that would like to promote their services to sign up.

Those who would like more information or would like to take part can email leahs@sportmanawatu.org.nz.