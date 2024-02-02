Festival Opera: Step into another world with Romeo amd Juliet

Matthew Reardon as Romeo and Joanna Foote as Juliet are the stars in Festival Opera’s Romeo and Juliet.

Matthew Reardon as Romeo and Joanna Foote as Juliet are the stars in Festival Opera’s Romeo and Juliet.

If you have been wondering wherefore art thou Festival Opera, wonder no more. For they have returned to sweep you off your feet with a famous love story.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of Festival Opera and we are excited to bring you the highly anticipated season of Gounod’s Romeo and Juliet,” Founder Anna Pierard said.

Global and local cast and crew, including Matthew Reardon as Romeo and Joanna Foote as Juliet, are in Hawke’s Bay rehearsing for the season which premieres in Napier on February 13 and will be both conducted and directed by internationally acclaimed musician, José Aparicio.

For the past three seasons Festival Opera has had to cancel its show. 2021 and 2022 were due to Covid restrictions and last year they were in the theatre rehearsing the night before Cyclone Gabrielle struck.

Anna said while the last three years had been “amazing journeys and there’s value in that, we miss our audiences.

“So yes we are excited to be working on a whole new environment for everyone. We are creating a new world for people to step into,” Anna said.

“It doesn’t matter if you know everything or nothing about this opera.

In rehearsal for Festival Opera’s Romeo and Juliet are, from left, Jessica Valentine, Charli Wood, Moana Woods and Joanna Foote (playing Juliet).

“We invite you to just walk in and be moved.”

She said they were all relieved not to be singing Magic Flute songs.

The Magic Flute in Concert did finally make it to the stage in a special fundraising concert to support Festival Opera and the Hawke’s Bay region after the devastating weather of early 2023

“It was a beautiful show in September and the atmosphere was amazing. However, it is so nice to be looking at new music.”

Anna said they were so lucky to have so many resources surrounding them.

Festival Opera’s Romeo and Juliet will be both conducted and directed by internationally acclaimed musician, José Aparicio.

“We couldn’t do it without our amazing team of volunteers, our costume designer who is creating some incredibly complex costumes, our lighting team and José who is conducting, directing and also designing the set.

“We are also happy to welcome new director Alice Sip. Alice has put her life on hold for five weeks to be here so she understands the company inside out.

“That sort of commitment is amazing. She’s certainly getting her hands dirty, she’s great to work with and an amazing member of our team.”

Alice said as a new director her love of community and arts in Hawke’s Bay drew her to Festival Opera and its special and incredible passion for supporting young artists to flourish on the stage.

“Unique worldwide - this is an opera company whose entire philosophy is based around providing opportunities to young people, who perform alongside invited professional artists,” Alice said.

Festival Opera has dedicated the decade to bringing world-class opera to the community, removing obstacles for all who want to access the art form.

Project Prima Volta singers who have benefitted from years of performing alongside international artists, as part of the annual opera season are now representing their whānau and communities on an international stage, forging their own pathways.

This includes Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuiamono, a PPV Graduate and recent winner of the premiere competition in Australia.

Tickets available now at ticketek.co.nz or www.festivalopera.co.nz

WIN

Viva Local Life has a double pass to give away to Festival Opera’s Romeo and Juliet. To be in with a chance to win email competitions@hbtoday.co.nz with Festival Opera in the subject line. One entry per person. Entries close at 9am on Wednesday, February 7.

By emailing to enter this competition, you agree to the NZME Standard Promotion or Competition Terms and Conditions and NZME Privacy Policy that can be viewed at: https://www.nzme.co.nz/about-nzme/terms-conditions/

Show Times

13 February, 2024 - 7pm

15 February, 2024 - 5pm

17 February, 2024 - 7pm

19 February, 2024 - 11am

Linda Hall is a Hastings-based assistant editor for Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 30 years of experience in newsrooms. She writes regularly on arts and entertainment, lifestyle and hospitality, and pens a column.