Festival of colours: Hindu Holi festival coming to Hastings

Holi festival goers at Frimley School in Hastings in March, 2019. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay's biggest Hindu celebration is set to bring the religion's culture, music and food to the region later this month in an explosion of colour.

The Hindu Council Hawke's Bay is due to hold a Holi festival, otherwise known as the festival of colours, at the Mitre10 Park Hawke's Bay on March 28.

The ancient festival, which dates back to the 4th century, signifies the triumph of good over evil and celebrates the arrival of spring.

Attendees are invited to throw, smear and shower fellow festival goers in coloured powders traditionally made from turmeric, neem, dhak, and kumkum.

White T-shirts and colours will be available to purchase on the day, while a bag of powder will be provided with each $5 ticket.

Hawke's Bay-based Holi festival event organisers say the event is open to all. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hindu Council of Hawke's Bay secretary Sonam Bhandari, who emigrated from India 11 years ago, said the increasing popularity of the festival was the driving force behind its expansion.

"Holi is celebrated everywhere in India, but in the past few years the festival has become popular oversees," she said.

"Previous celebrations have been small, but at last year's we had people asking for a bigger event - so here it is."

Bhandari said the event will be the first official public Holi event in Hawke's Bay – with residents from all walks of life welcome.

"There'll be food stalls with lots of Indian food for everyone to try, dance performances and live music," she added.

The festival, which originated and is predominantly celebrated in India, lasts for one night and one day, starting on the evening of the Purnima (Full Moon day) falling in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna (mid-March).

Hindu Council of Hawke's Bay member Angeline Chaudhry, originally from Fiji, said between 250 and 300 are expected to attend.

"As this is our first official event however, it could be bigger, it could be smaller," she said.

"We used to celebrate Holi in Fiji every year, where people would go house to house with their colours."

Chaudhry said the Hindu Council Hawke's Bay was founded in January 2021 to create a single place where the region's Hindus could come together and celebrate all festivals.

Auckland's Holi festival in 2018. Photo / Michael Craig

Bhandari said Holi is a staple of the Hindu calendar and an important learning event for younger family members.

"It's important for our kids to know our culture," she said. "Especially as when you arrive in a different country, it's harder to celebrate.

"For the first few years we couldn't even get the Holi colours, and then we used to just celebrate in our house. Over time we got to know the wider Hindu community and we look forward to seeing them at the event, alongside non-Hindu too."

The Holi festival is due to take place from 11am to 2pm on March 28.

Family tickets are available for $20, while those under the age of 3 are free.