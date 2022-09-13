'Feels like you are back to normal': Hawke's Bay businesses enjoy end to mask wearing

A Napier business leader says the rule change for mask wearing has been well received. Photo / Supplied

A Napier business leader says the rule change for mask wearing has been well received. Photo / Supplied

Most mask-wearing rules have officially lifted across Hawke's Bay including in shops and supermarkets with one business leader stating it "kind of feels like you are back to normal".

All mask-wearing requirements were lifted on Tuesday by the Government with the only exception being health care services - including pharmacies - and aged care facilities.

Napier City Business Inc general manager Pip Thompson said, speaking to business owners on Tuesday, the move had been well received.

"I don't know if it's the sunshine or whether its the mask removal, but town is busy."

She said particularly for retailers and their employees turning up to work on Tuesday it was "a really good feeling" not having to pull on a mask.

She said hopefully it results in an uptick in sales for local businesses with customers not having to wear a mask.

"You kind of feel like you are back to normal, and I think that will have a huge impact on the economy, particularly come the summer months and with the influx in visitors."

She said it was important people still felt comfortable wearing a mask if they wanted to, and that people continued to carry one with them for health services and pharmacies.

"Obviously for pharmacies and health care, people still need to wear masks so it is still really important that people carry a mask in their bag."

All Government vaccine mandates will also end in two weeks on September 26.



Fresh data shows downturn for small businesses

A new report has highlighted that Hawke's Bay small businesses have suffered through an extremely tough 12 months.

Sales fell 6.9 per cent year-on-year to July for small businesses in the region, according to the Xero Small Business Insights report.

That was the worst region in the country regarding a downward trend in sales.

"The rising cost of living and fall of discretionary spending is having a big impact for local small businesses in the Hawke's Bay, it's clear they need support and loyalty from the community," Xero country manager Bridget Snelling said.

St Andrews Limes, in Havelock North, which has a team of four people has managed to buck that trend.

Owner Tracy Day said they had actually done quite well throughout Covid with "a few different channels" to sell products.

"We have had an aspect of our sales slow down [in the past year] but because we do have a few different channels to market - our raw ingredients going to manufacturing companies and our online [presence] - sales have remained quite strong."

She said one of the best things they did when Covid struck was design their own website which had proved to be a big source of sales in the past few years.