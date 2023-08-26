These aged Friesian bull calves were sought-after, returning $175/head. Photo / Dave Murdoch

New Zealand Farmers Livestock feeder calf sales are ticking along nicely now two days a week at the Dannevirke Showgrounds. Last Monday, 45 predominantly Friesian calves averaged out at $100 a head and on Thursday a similar yarding of Friesians were joined by the best numbers of beef crosses - 35 - so far this season.

A bigger crowd was attracted by quality calves and reasonable prices. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Very good quality Friesian bull calves attracted an average of $100/head but two aged pens reached $175/head and $155/head thanks to vigorous bidding by a large crowd, a sprinkling of farmers from Hawke’s Bay recognising good value and big calves.

These white-faced Friesian cross bull calves topped the sale at $180/head. Photo / Dave Murdoch

A peak of $185/head for three big Hereford (white-faced) cross bulls was reached. Five pens reached over $150/head and a good offering of beef/cross heifers averaged $130/head. A top offering of white-faced heifer calves made $160/head.

Two nice Speckled Park heifers reached the average heifer price of $139/head. Photo / Dave Murdoch

One buyer from south of Hastings who filled his trailer said the quality of calves was so good he did not mind paying a bit more compared with previous sales.

PGG Wrightson’s sales at Mangatainoka are small with local farmers seemingly preferring to take their Friesian feeder calves through to weaner age before selling.

The price for Friesian bulls on Wednesday ranged between $60 and $110/head but expectations are that the beef cross numbers will increase as the sun continues to shine.



