'Father of Tararua district' Bob Trotter remembered

Five Tararua district mayors at an event in 2018: Tracey Collis (back left, 2016 to present) and Maureen Reynolds (1998-2010), Roly Ellis (front left, 2010-2016 ) and Bob Trotter.

Five Tararua district mayors at an event in 2018: Tracey Collis (back left, 2016 to present) and Maureen Reynolds (1998-2010), Roly Ellis (front left, 2010-2016 ) and Bob Trotter.

Tom Castles considered Bob Trotter the "father of the Tararua" as its inaugural mayor.

The former mayor, JP and farmer died on August 15 after an illness. He was 87.

"Bob was the first mayor of the Tararua district that was formed after the reallocation of district councils at the last amalgamation," Castles said.

That amalgamation happened in the late 1980s, but it didn't come without its problems.

Bringing together the four communities of Dannevirke, Eketahuna, Pahiatua and Woodville was a difficult task because of various issues.

Dannevirke had earlier amalgamated its county and borough, as had Woodville, but Pahiatua had resisted.

"Bob was instrumental in bringing together the various factions from the various communities of interest, who in a lot of cases didn't have any community of interest.

"Well, people in Dannevirke had very little concern about what was happening in Pahiatua."

Pahiatua and Eketahuna also had little interest in what was happening elsewhere.

Castles said Bob's first two terms were difficult, especially in terms of roading.

Tararua has a large roading network and maintaining that to an acceptable standard was costly.

Not to mention the problems of bringing the communities together, along with their respective infrastructures.

He did have some support, Castles said.

"He was also fortunate in having the calibre of chief executive officers that he had for the time that he was mayor."

What was supposed to be a part-time job became full time because there was so much work to be done.

Castles, who knew Bob through the council and through their work as JPs, described Bob as "a top man".

He said he hadn't known Bob prior to them being on the council together.

"It was only working with him that I got to know him and appreciated his skills.

"It's an irony really that his work that he did in the time as mayor in Tararua wasn't acknowledged at a higher level."

He stood down after three terms as mayor.

"He left a legacy that was maintained for the simple reason that he virtually built Tararua up from scratch."

Castles said Bob was also a well respected farmer, whose family had been farming for a long time in the district.

"Farming has sort of been in Bob's blood from day one."

Castles said Bob had been unwell for some time.

He and wife Janet had been married for 64 years.

"Janet was his rock at home."

The funeral was meant to be last week, but had to be postponed due to the lockdown.

Castles said he was unsure what would happen next because it depended on how long the lockdown would continue, but there would be some sort of remembrance later on.