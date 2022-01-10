Father and son launch e-bike store in Taradale as demand grows

Father and son Dave and Alex McGregor (pictured) have opened the store to meet high demand for e-bikes. Photo / Warren Buckland

A father and son duo has embarked on a new business venture in Taradale after seeing a rise in the number of e-bikes across Hawke's Bay.

Dave McGregor has been working in the bicycle industry for almost 20 years in Hawke's Bay and has started his own e-bike shop with son Alex McGregor, called Electrify NZ Hawke's Bay.

Their store sells only electric bikes and opened last Wednesday along the main street of Taradale, Gloucester St, in the old United Video building.

"It is a specialist e-bike store," he said.

"It was an easy call [to only sell electric bikes].

"From a customer perspective, coming in, they are interested in e-bikes and that is all they can see."

Dave said they had already sold nine bikes as at Monday afternoon and he believed e-bike demand was continuing to grow across Hawke's Bay.

Father and son Alex and Dave McGregor inside their new e-bike shop in Taradale. Photo / Warren Buckland

He estimated that the number of e-bikes had probably tripled in Hawke's Bay during the past three years, from what he had seen in the industry.

"When the first imports arrived [in New Zealand], people were curious but a bit unsure," he said.

"Now everyone wants an e-bike and I know why.

"They open up a huge range of outdoor options for people of all ages and capabilities, especially when you're riding into the Hawke's Bay's dominant head winds."

While electric bikes cost about the same as a second-hand car - with prices ranging from $2500 to $9000 on the Electrify NZ website - Dave said he hoped more and more people would choose them over a car to commute to work.

"The infrastructure is there for everyone to do it," he said of the bike tracks in Hawke's Bay.

"But it is up to us I think to try to push it a bit more and get more people cycling and leaving the car at home, which is good for everyone."

The store will look to hire out e-bikes in the future but is presently just selling the bikes.