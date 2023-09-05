Michael Sharp and his son Forrest Sharp set to star together in the Napier Operatic Society season of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert will be coming on to the Tabard Theatre Stage in October.

Michael Sharp and his son Forrest Sharp set to star together in the Napier Operatic Society season of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert will be coming on to the Tabard Theatre Stage in October.

On stage together, Michael Sharp and his son Forrest Sharp are playing two of the three leads alongside James McCaffrey in the Napier Operatic Society limited season of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert from October 13 to 28.

Michael auditioned first and was cast as Bernadette, but as the Napier Operatic Society was still looking for someone to play the Adam/Felicia character, Michael coaxed his son Forrest into auditioning.

Forrest said he was forced into the show by his father who said they needed an Adam.

“I was a bit of a spectacle at first but I winged it and did the audition. But before going in I said to myself, If I don’t get Adam I won’t do it,” Forrest said.

The teenager was shocked when he got the part and was a little concerned that it was going to get in the way of his last year of school, however said he’s glad he listened to his dad because he is loving it so far.

“It’s annoying doing a show with my dad, but I feel like doing Priscilla with him is probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I’m glad I get to do it before I move away next year,” Forrest said.

Michael said he feels privileged to play alongside his son and explained Forrest is a performer who has been in a number of shows in Hawke’s Bay.

“When I planted the idea of going in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, he was dead keen but really didn’t want me to do it with him.

“He was disappointed when I auditioned, but after a father-son chat he came around to the idea of doing a show together,” Michael said.

As a father, Michael said he was equally stoked as Forrest when he got the part of Adam/Felicia. Michael is also excited because he gets to say “the best lines” to Forrest.

Michael said the duo’s characters have a love-hate relationship on stage, “and also at times in the car on the way home from rehearsal - which is a dynamic that makes for some great drama on stage”.

Based on the popular 1994 film of the same name, Priscilla Queen of the Desert follows two drag queens and a transsexual who buy a run-down old bus called Priscilla and set out on a road trip across the Australian Outback after one of them, Tick, is invited by his ex-wife to perform his drag show at her far-away resort.

During their journey, the trio encounters a colourful array of Australian citizens, some of whom aren’t keen to see them, while strengthening their own friendship.

The show is being directed by David Adkins who recently directed Kinky Boots in Wellington and Auckland, supported by musical director Catherine Carr and choreographer Amy Cowan.

Production manager for the Napier Operatic Society, Sonya Aifai, said, “This is a show that is timeless with well-known music and outrageous humour.

“Priscilla the bus is really the star of the show and I’m sure audiences are going to love the well-known songs, costumes and dynamic choreography. Featuring hit disco classics such as Girls Just Want to Have Fun, It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive and What’s Love Go To Do With It, alongside a heavy helping of mirror balls and high heels, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is a musical and visual feast.

“What I hope the audience takeaway is that this story, though originally from the 90s, is still so relevant today.

“Priscilla is a celebration of diversity in the highest heels imaginable,” Aifai said.

Tickets are on sale now through iTicket, Tabard Costume Hire, Napier Municipal Theatre



