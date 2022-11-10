Fashion students prepare to strut their stuff

Tutor and fashion show director Christina Rhodes with fashion student Wiremu Robin. Photo / Paul Taylor

Wiremu Robin is busy. Not only does he have 12 garments to make for the EIT Te Pūkenga Fashion Show, he also has to help organise the show, source models, think about hair and makeup, and the million other things that make a fashion show run smoothly.

But Wiremu, 31, doesn't mind. In fact, he thrives on it.

This is his third and final fashion show at EIT Te Pūkenga. He has completed an NZ Diploma in Fashion, Level 5, Bachelor of Creative Practice Fashion, Level 6, and this year is taking on a Bachelor of Creative Fashion, Level 7.

Tutor and show director Christina Rhodes says this year's fashion parade is very special because it is the first time they have shown all three fashion levels on the catwalk at once.

Wiremu Robin (second from left), top designer for his Bachelor Creative Practice Fashion, Level 6 course. Photo / Supplied

Christina, who tutors across all the levels and has been doing so for 31 years, says Wiremu is an absolute honey.

"It's students like him that have kept me here so long." Christina said.

"I love seeing the passion, the sharing and the hard work that students put into their creations. Then, when it comes to the fashion show, there is so much for them to think about. They have to organise models, hair makeup, music - everything, really. "

Wiremu says he came into the course with no sewing experience.

"When I look at how far I have come — coming up with concepts and completing them — it's insane.

"It's a beautiful course, and the tutors have helped me navigate it."

Wiremu started working at 16 to help out his family. He worked in Spain for a time, teaching English.

"Then my dad got sick and I had to re-evaluate my life. I came home to Hawke's Bay and loved being back with my family.

"I decided to do the fashion course and have loved it. There were moments when I didn't think I was going to make it, but support and consideration from the tutors got me through it, and I am so glad."

His collection for this year's show is titled Love and Action, and he has plans to form a company called We Are The Future.

"I'm fully prepared and ready to navigate my way into it."

Christina says the fashion industry is not just about sewing.

"There's far more to it than that. I love seeing the students learn and grow. They might be shy when they start, but by the time they get to Level 7, they know their creative stuff."

The details:

When: 6pm, Thursday, November 24

Where: EIT Te Pūkenga, Boulevard, Taradale Campus

Cost: Free admission