Emergency services are attending a farm vehicle roll near Waipukurau on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.30am.

The extent of the injuries was not yet known but initial reports suggest two people were involved and that one person was trapped.

A St John's Ambulance spokesperson confirmed they had been notified of the incident.