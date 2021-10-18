Farm death: Report reveals farmer likely died in freak quad bike incident

A WorkSafe report has been released into a farm tragedy. Photo File

A Hawke's Bay farmer whose body was discovered on a farm in September 2020 likely died from a freak quad bike incident, a WorkSafe report has revealed.

Harry de Lautour, 33, went missing on a farm on Rotohiwi Rd, Flemington - south of Waipukurau - on September 28, 2020.

He did not return from regular farm work, which led to a search that afternoon.

His body was found in a gully about 2m from a quad bike. WorkSafe held an investigation into the death and a report has been released through the Official Information Act.

"It was ascertained that Mr De Lautour parked the bike on a slightly flatter area or knoll before heading down towards the gully on foot to dock twin lambs," Stuff reported, citing the WorkSafe report.

Police and WorkSafe inspectors believe a gust of wind likely moved the bike from its position and it picked up speed.

"He has attempted to change the path of the quad bike away from the embankment but has been carried over with the quad bike," the report stated.