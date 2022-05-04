Farm crash rescue in Hawke's Bay

Lowe Corporation Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter. Photo / File

A rescue helicopter was early this afternoon being used to ferry rescuers to the site of a farm vehicle rollover on remote property east of Hastings.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed emergency services had been called at 12.09pm to a property off Kahuranaki Rd.

Rescue crews were sent from the Hastings station and the Havelock North and Maraetotara volunteer fire brigades, and the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter was also sent.

A fire service shift manager said just after 1pm a helicopter was ferrying four fire rescue crew to the site, which was understood to be in an area barely accessible by land.

Rescue helicopter service general manager manager Ian Wilmot said about 15 minutes later the helicopter was still in the area.

Police and St John Ambulance staff were understood to also be involved.