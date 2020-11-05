Fantastic line-up at Hawke's Bay FAWC festival

More than 100 wineries and eateries are taking part in this year's summer FAWC series. Photo / File

The organisers of this year's FAWC (Food And Wine Classic) have really stepped up to the plate.

The annual food festival, now in its ninth year, was hard hit by Covid-19, and this year's winter FAWC series was cancelled.

However, the summer series, which starts on Friday, was shaping up well, Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said.

"Hawke's Bay is New Zealand's food and wine country, and Summer FAWC is shaping up to be an absolutely fantastic salute to our food, wine, beverage and producing industries as well as venues and restaurants here."

More than 100 wineries, cafes, restaurants, venues and businesses are taking part across 60 events spanning a day 10-day period which ends November 15.

Saxton said Covid-19 had been a consideration for all in the events sector this year and he was grateful the country was at alert level 1 and the event could run as planned.

He said ticket sales had been outstanding, and more than half the events had sold out.

The event was a major drawcard to the region, and sales data suggested a good number of out-of-town visitors this year.

"[It] has a well-established reputation as a leading food and wine festival, so we expected a good turnout this year."

He said while some tickets were still available, it was best to get in quickly.

There are a range of walk-up events which people can still attend, including the VCP Oyster and Whitebait Street Bar at Advintage, Progressive Cocktail Party in Napier CBD and the Hawke's Bay Wine Car Boot Party at the Hawke's Bay Showgrounds.

More than 200 wines from 40 local wineries will be available from local vintner's car boots next Friday [November 13].

Sally Duncan, chair of Hawke's Bay Winegrowers, said they were excited to host another great wine event for locals and visitors.

"We want everyone to enjoy Hawke's Bay wine and get to know the people behind the bottle, and what better way to do it than a good old-fashioned car-boot party in an iconic Hawke's Bay setting?"

The event would include a zero-waste focus, as well as live music and a range of classic cars.

Tickets are just $40 per person and include all wine tastings and a free wine glass to keep.

• More information can be found online at www.fawc.co.nz