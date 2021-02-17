Fantastic Four By Four fun for all

4 x 4s ready to start the Dannevegas to Herby Trek.

Pic 2: BTG220221DH2 Caption: A view looking back towards the Ruahines after 20 minutes.

Pic 3: BTG220221DH3 Caption: The 4x4's snaking up the hills near Mangahei.

Pic 4: BTG220221DH4 Caption: Near the top of Mt Tuturewa.

Pic 5: BTG220221DH5 Caption: Views from Mt Tuturewa 595 metres above sea level.

Pic 6: BTG220221DH6 Caption: Beginning the descent.

Pic 7: BTG220221DH7 Caption: Civilisation near Weber.

Pic 8: BTG220221DH8 Caption: Weber for Lunch

Pic 9: BTG220221DH9 Caption: A dusty ride towards Akitio.

Pic 10: BTG220221DH10 Caption: Barbeque at Herbertville.

Photos courtesy Ray Borrie.

By Dave Murdoch.

With bookings full three weeks ahead, the Dannevegas to Herby Four Wheel was sure to be a success if the weather held, Covid did not interfere, farmers over whom the trek travelled co-operated and the drivers drove responsibly.

Tick all those boxes although it was a close call with Covid.

On Saturday February 13 129 4x4 vehicles left Dannevirke promptly at 8am after a briefing, a welcome from Mayor Tracey Collis and a short introduction about the two causes - Cactus and St John Cadets - which were to benefit from the ride.

Beginning the descent.

It was the biggest ever safari chief organiser Trevor Beale had organised – a way up on the 88 vehicles of last year – and involving 350 people including the organisers, caterers, patrollers and paying guests.

The trip started out across farmland behind Tiratu and on to Mangahei on course to scale Mt Tuturewa at 595 metres above sea level – the highest point. The views were spectacular on a brilliant fine clear day.

It was on then to Weber for lunch via Ngapaeruru, Motea and Waipatiki where the Cactus group supplied lunch.

Beyond Weber experienced trail bike excursion designer Nigel Scrimshaw took over the route crossing a mixture of grassland, bush and scrub linking with the Coast Road for spectacular views of Akitio before crossing Akitio Station to finish up at Herbertville where a barbeque supplied by Cactus filled the spot with the bar manned by Delwyn Walker for St John Cadets.

For veterans of this trek the opinion was this was the best. The trail covered 140 kilometres, 70 per cent of which was off road. There were three river crossings – one early and twice on the Akitio River, not causing any troubles except for a hybrid whose electrics failed. Even a specially built mobile toilet followed the journey (by road of course) much appreciated and Mr Whippy turned up at Weber.

There were only five breakdowns one requiring the AA and no accidents. 22 motorbikers accompanied the vehicles as marshals, guides and trouble-shooters, some coming from as far away as Wellington to participate. One said he would be back next year.

"Where else can I have such a great day, costing only petrol and with free meals," he asked.

Trevor Beale said over half the entries were from beyond Tararua – riders coming from Auckland, Taranaki, Tauranga, Wellington and the Kapiti Coast all contributing through accommodation, food and shopping needs to the Tararua economy. That made Mayor Tracey Collis who went on the trip smile!

Beale said the great response this year looks sure to raise more than $5000 each for Cactus and St John Cadets – the sum donated last year.

With 230,000 likes on Facebook after last year's adventure one wonders how many pandemic-bound viewers will look on enviously from around the world in 2021.