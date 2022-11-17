Their figs leave little footprint with no spray, fertiliser or irrigation.

Murray Douglas owner of Te Mata Figs, Havelock North, looking at this year's crop in late January. Photo/ Warren Buckland

Murray Douglas owner of Te Mata Figs, Havelock North, looking at this year's crop in late January. Photo/ Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay is full of wonderful places to visit.

Some for the vista, some for the ambience, some for the food and others for the pure uniqueness.

However, there is one place that comes to mind that has pretty much all of the above. It’s a place to take your visitors this summer, sit in the sun and enjoy delicious food.

Te Mata Figs Cafe has been open for just over two years and has gone from strength to strength. Owners Murray Douglas and his wife Helen Walker are forever coming up with new ideas and products to keep things fresh and interesting for customers.

The couple set up Te Mata Figs on their return from Sydney in 2008.

“We liked the Australian figs and decided to grow some here as a retirement job.”

They now have 1200 trees on their property on Napier Rd, Havelock North. They also have half a dozen people growing for them.

The cafe is an extension of their fig journey and their retirement is busier than ever.

They modelled the cafe on Arataki Honey.

“We want people to learn something about figs when they come here. To see just how versatile this delicious and nutritious fruit is,” Murray said.

“We do run tours for six or more people. All it takes is a phone call,” Murray said. “Probably the best time is when we have a few more leaves on the trees.”

This year they have launched some new hampers just in time for Christmas.

“Helen did a few last year, but this time she decided to offer a few more. There are five options, a Christmas box, BBQ hamper (great for the blokes), healthy fig box, classic well-being and cheese lovers and they have been flying out the door.”

One of the hampers at Te Mata Figs cafe Havelock North. Photo /Paul Taylor

People also have the opportunity to create their own hamper.

Murray says their Figgy Christmas cakes and Figgy puddings are also flying out the door and “keeping our baker, who is wonderful, very busy”.

He says although they lost some of their crop because of the hail it was the early crop. “We always think of our early crop as a bonus not an expectation and have been so lucky over the years. There are some figs on the trees but not as many as last year.

“However our main crop is looking great. All the rain has been fantastic for us.”

Their figs leave little footprint with no spray, fertiliser or irrigation.

They have also released their first nutraceutical product.

“Our Fig Powder is great to have on your cereal or smoothie It’s the first of many more nutraceutical products to come. It’s exciting.

“We use every part of the tree from the fruit to the leaves and the bark. There’s no waste and if all else fails you can always wear it”.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF FIGS

Figs contain calcium and magnesium which helps keep your bones healthy

They are rich in Vitamin D

Full of fibre

Rich in antioxidants

Best of all they taste great.



