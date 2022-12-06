Famous tenor heading to Bay

Paul Potts will perform in Hawke's Bay next year. Photo / Supplied

Welsh tenor Paul Potts will join an outstanding New Zealand cast at the Napier Municipal Theatre in April for 50 Golden Years of Musicals.

The Welsh tenor, who shot to fame by winning Britain’s Got Talent with his extraordinary performance of Nessun Dorma, will be a special guest, performing some of the greatest musical theatre songs from the past five decades including Chicago and Starlight Express as well as the song that changed his life.

The show celebrates the musical journey of New Zealand’s longest-serving producers, Stewart and Tricia Macpherson, with Potts representing the hundreds of international artists they have toured in their stellar careers.

50 Golden Years of Musicals will visit 10 cities and will feature the greatest songs from musicals including Blood Brothers, The Rocky Horror Show, Evita, Starlight Express, Flashdance, Million Dollar Quartet, American Idiot, Pirates of Penzance, Chicago, Jekyll & Hyde and Phantom of the Opera.

Potts, who was bullied and taunted at school, found sanctuary singing in the local church choir. At 16, he fell in love with opera, a romance that was to set him on a turbulent journey that would eventually lead him to win the first series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2007.

Tickets to the April 13, 2023, show are available from Ticketek.