Family pet dies in crash on SH2 near Waipukurau

One of two vehicles involved in a crash south of Waipukurau on Thursday. Photo Rachel Wise

Emergency services attended a crash in Central Hawke's Bay where occupants escaped with only minor injuries on Thursday.

The two-vehicle collision at the intersection of SH2 and Pukeora Scenic Drive, near

Waipukurau, occurred about 4.30pm .

While it's understood those involved received only minor cuts and abrasions, a 14-year old labrador dog was killed in the crash.

Police and Waipukurau Volunteer Fire Brigade attended.

The lanes are both open but police advised caution while driving near the scene.