Family pet dies in crash on SH2 near Waipukurau

Emergency services attended a crash in Central Hawke's Bay where occupants escaped with only minor injuries on Thursday.
The two-vehicle collision at the intersection of SH2 and Pukeora Scenic Drive, near
Waipukurau, occurred about 4.30pm .
While it's understood those involved received only minor cuts and abrasions, a 14-year old labrador dog was killed in the crash.
Police and Waipukurau Volunteer Fire Brigade attended.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The lanes are both open but police advised caution while driving near the scene.