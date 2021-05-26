The Dannevirke Brass Band played Gwen Fairbrother's favourite Floral Dance.

Pic 2: BTG310521GF2 Caption: Mayor Tracey Collis outlined the huge contribution Gwen Fairbrother made to the community.

Pic 3: BTG310521GF3 Caption: McKenzie Maru lead the Dannevirke High School Hairspray cast in I Know Where I've Been.

Pic 4: BTG310521GF4 Caption: The Viking Choir sang Danny Boy.

Pic 5: BTG310521GF5 Caption: Sue Giddens as Eliza sang "Wouldn't It Be Loverly."

Pic 6: BTG310521GF6 Caption: Patrick Power sang an extract from "The Messiah."

Pic 7: BTG310521GF7 Caption: Sela Byrne performed a Tongan dance.

Pic 8: BTG310521GF8 Caption: The Dannevirke Highland Pipe Band played "The Reedmaker."

Pic 9: BTG310521GF9 Caption: It combined with the Brass Band to play the spine-tingling "Highland Cathedral."

By Dave Murdoch

When Gwen Fairbrother passed away in March 2021 during a Covid Level Two restriction which limited funeral attendance to 100, many people missed out.

In recognition of her huge contribution to the community, the Dannevirke Brass Band - for whom she had been Patron since 1991 - decided to host a concert incorporating some elements of her funeral as well as many of the talented locals who were a large part of her life.

The Gwen Fairbrother Memorial Concert took place in St John's Anglican Church on Sunday May 23.

It began with Rev Jo Crosse making the crowd welcome then requesting Brass Band representative Kathryn Illsley to explain the significant role Gwen played in the wellbeing of the band. This included helping the building and furnishing of its band rooms, provision of new uniforms, supply of instruments and even knitting clothes for new-born babies of band members.

Sela Byrne performed a Tongan dance.

Mayor Tracey Collis then outlined many of the other significant roles Gwen played in supporting the town. This included:

■ Her many years teaching at Dannevirke High School, a high proportion of them as Senior Mistress during which she proved to be very firm but fair and most keen to promote student well-being.

■ Her prowess at needlework, some of which she passed on to students with items she created gifted as treasures of today.

■ Her flair for art, which made the school's drama productions memorable, translating in later years to strong support for the Dannevirke Theatre Company;

■ Her love and knowledge of gardening, which has seen many areas of Dannevirke beautified;

■ Her generosity in funding many essential community assets like the health shuttles and ambulances, bus shelters, CCTV cameras, the Viking Playground and the Town Clock.

She received, reluctantly, a Tararua District Civic Honour in 2005 and the Queen's Service Medal in 2011, saying "I don't do these things to receive honours – I do them because I enjoy them."

Mayor Collis said: "Gwen was a true lady who never lost her style, grace or humility. Etiquette was everything to her…. Thank you, Gwen, for all you have done – you lived life well and left us a legacy for us to treasure."

Part of that legacy was the concert on Sunday.

It brought together hugely experienced national performers like renown tenor Patrick Power singing part of the Messiah and highly skilled organist Roy Tankersley playing the organ for which Gwen helped finance its tuning.

It brought together Dannevirke's musical groups The Viking Choir, the Brass Band, The Highland Pipe Band and the cast of Dannevirke High School's recent Hairspray, adding soloist Sue Giddens from the Dannevirke Theatre Company and dancer Sela Byrne from Eileen Mary Culture Group to produce an afternoon of entertainment judged by many as one of the best they had ever experienced.

With the audience joining in to sing the hymn "The Day Thou Givest" and readings from Pam Henricksen and John Ross, the Brass Band playing Blue Smoke and Everything I Do concluding proceedings – all featuring in Gwen's funeral - it seemed a fitting farewell to a great lady.