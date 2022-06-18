Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Extensive damage to Havelock North home after fire

Fire fighters from Hastings and Havelock North attended a house fire in Havelock North on Saturday evening which has left a home extensively damaged. Photo / NZME

A house fire in Havelock North on Saturday evening has left the home extensively damaged.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said three appliances from Havelock North and Hastings responded to the fire reported at 9.19pm

The spokesperson said the fire was first noticed in the roof.

Senior Firefighter Baz Gallagher said there was extensive damage right through the entire dwelling.

"There was no one injured fortunately, but they have suffered a huge loss in terms of their house and contents," he said.

The cause is being determined.

