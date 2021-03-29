Expo a big success for Totara College

A group of students, and a young friend, provided entertainment. Photo / Sue Emeny

Beautiful weather, a great array of stalls and plenty of community support contributed to a highly successful Totara College Garden Craft and Food Expo on Saturday.

This was the 26th time this fundraising event has been held.

The candy floss machine was a popular new addition to the expo.

Co-ordinator Hope Welsh said, while it was difficult to calculate the exact number of visitors to the expo because children had free entry, attendance was up on other years.

"I would estimate we had close to 1000 people attending."

Neen Kennedy of The Sustainable Ewe talks to a prospective customer about her innovative bokashi composting system.

Welsh said there was a good range of site holders, including more than 20 who were new to the expo.

Community support also played a big part in the success of the expo, Welsh said.

"We had so much support from the community, both from businesses who sponsored the event, and members of the public who supported us on the day. We are very blessed to have that support."

The expo is normally held in November but uncertainty over Covid lockdown saw the event postponed. A benefit of the change of date was more settled weather than can traditionally be experienced in November.

The theme for this year's expo was 'Over the Rainbow - the Wizard of Oz' and there were special competitions to reflect that theme. One was to find ruby red shoes hidden around the college grounds, another was scarecrow making and there was a treasure hunt.

Goldilocks was the winning entry in the scarecrow competition and was created by the Paterson family.

Singers and dancers provided entertainment throughout the day.

The final figure for the amount of money raised from the expo is not yet available, but it was hoped it would be in the vicinity of the amount raised in previous years which is around $8000.

A ride on the Fonterra train was just one to the activities for children.

The money is used to fund capital projects the college couldn't otherwise undertake. The current projects are to replace some shade cloth and to build a covered walkway to the hall.