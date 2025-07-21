Advertisement
Experienced gynaecologist stuck in cleaning job as hundreds of women wait for specialist care in Hawke’s Bay

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
6 mins to read

'I’ve seen so many women here desperate for help ... and I can only offer advice.' Video / Rafaella Melo / Hawke's Bay Today

Fernanda Marano has close to a decade of experience as a gynaecologist and obstetrician.

She’s been exploring pathways to work in her chosen profession since moving to Napier from Brazil in 2018.

But as close to 900 women in Hawke’s Bay sit on a waiting list to see a gynaecological

