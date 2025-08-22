Advertisement
Exotic animals drew ‘huge curiosity’ in remote New Zealand: Michael Fowler

Hawkes Bay Today
5 mins to read

Sitting on elephants from Ashton’s Circus in May 1967 (from left): Maurice Elliot, John Minty and Keith Startup line up for their elephant race from Railway Road to King Street, through Heretaunga Street West. Photo / Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank C A Hill Collection

Michael Fowler is a contracted Hawke’s Bay author and historian mfhistory@gmail.com

Elephants were of huge curiosity to a remote country such as New Zealand – as were the other wild animals of a circus troupe such as tigers, lions, monkeys, panthers, zebras and gorillas.

Hastings’ first chance to see an

