Excitement builds for the NZ Motocross GP at Woodville

First-turn action at Woodville

Pic: BTG110121MOT2 Caption: Back in the day - in the dust in the background between the two riders is local Palmerston rider Alan Collison who was also a very good rider of that era.

Pic: BTG110121MOT3 Caption: Number 1 Arthur Harris. An Englishman who came over for an early NZ Motocross GP. The number 5 rider is Ken Cleghorn. Ken was one of the founders of the events and a big part in the early days of running Woodville. Ken is also a former New Zealand scrambles champion.

Sidebar: The greatest show on turf just got even greater.

Eager anticipation for the 60th edition of the famous New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville is starting to build, with the iconic annual two-day event set for the weekend of January 30-31, 2021, and this time around it will have double significance, day two also being recognised as the opening round of the 2021 New Zealand Motocross Championships.

It's the first time that the Honda-sponsored Woodville event, the largest stand-alone event on the New Zealand race calendar, and this year celebrating its 60th anniversary, has been afforded this honour and certainly appropriate when considering that this event already enjoys the status as the premier motocross event in this part of the world.

Back in the day!

The host Manawatu Orion Motorcycle Club president Brad Ritchie said he was thrilled the club had been granted hosting rights to the nationals.

"We are excited to be running round one of the senior motocross championships at Woodville in January, an event that also incorporates the Women's Cup.

"The club is looking forward to hosting a truly world class motorcycle event and I am sure motorcycle fans will be hungry for Woodville, especially considering the year we have had with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The event will be touching on the rich history of the event over the weekend, with memorabilia on display and an historical flair woven into the event.

"The New Zealand Motocross GP at Woodville could not happen without the amazing support from volunteers who put hours of their time into transforming a block of farmland into a world-class motocross venue.

"We also like to thank our principal sponsor Honda and all our other sponsors too."

He said the 60th International Woodville MXGP will be live-streamed on the Sky Sport Next programme, which will also be a first for the event, allowing bike fans from across the country and around the world to watch the event live.

The race programme will be bulging with the names of top-grade entrants from as young as 4, to senior men and women in their 40s and 50s.

Pre-sale tickets are available via the events website at www.woodvillemx.com

On-the-day gate sales are also available, cash or eftpos. Follow all the action via Facebook and Instagram. Woodville MXGP Facebook