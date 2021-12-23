Ex St John's College student starts career at St Georges Restaurant

St John's College student Braeden Foster is gaining valuable experience as a commis chef at St Georges Restaurant. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Seventeen-year-old Braeden Foster is sharpening his act in one of the region's top kitchens.

The Hawke's Bay local is ready to take the next step in his career as commis chef for one of the region's prestigious restaurants.

As a commis chef or novice chef, he will work under the head chef at St Georges Restaurant to expand his culinary knowledge and skills.

In his last year at St John's College, the teen was busy pursuing his dream, spending five months at Mission Estate before working at St Georges Restaurant.

"It's pretty cool that they've taken me onboard," Braeden said.

He credits the college's culinary arts head of department, Craig Ireland, for whetting his appetite for the profession.

"I owe my whole career and where I am now to Mr Ireland. If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be at St Georges or anywhere.

"And it's not just Mr Ireland, Mr Ferreira is very supportive as well, always pushing us to do our best. There is just a very supportive environment at school from staff, parents and other students."

This year he came First in Class with Gold for the Barista Challenge and Silver in the National Secondary School Culinary Challenge where he had to make a dish using every component of broccoli.

Braeden enjoyed this year's St John's College's degustation dinner, featuring seven courses each with a wine match from de la terre winery.

The annual degustation dinner is an important fundraiser for the school, it also fosters relationships between the junior and senior boys.

Split into pairs, the students are tasked with creating a dish and serving it to customers.

"It just gave me that extra bit of confidence seeing where everything needs to be, at what time and making sure everything's perfect," Braeden said.

The up and coming young chef plans on staying at St Georges next year for an apprenticeship through EIT.

His ultimate goal is to open his own restaurant.