It was an enjoyable weekend for former pupils and teachers of Dannevirke High School from the 1950s when they reunited to reminisce.
More than 100 ex-pupils and staff from the high school came to the event, held at the Thirsty Whale in Ahuriri, Napier, earlier this month.
The weekend started with a drinks and nibbles evening on Friday from 5pm followed on Saturday by a buffet lunch attended by approximately 135.
The idea of holding this was instigated by David Strawbridge with help from Colleen Stephens (Vincent).
There were three ex-teachers John Ryan, Rory O’Connor and Stuart Rose who spoke of their time at the school and several former pupils added their perspective on their time at DHS.