The assembled Dannevirke High School ex-pupils of 1950-60 at Napier’s Thirsty Whale.

It was an enjoyable weekend for former pupils and teachers of Dannevirke High School from the 1950s when they reunited to reminisce.

More than 100 ex-pupils and staff from the high school came to the event, held at the Thirsty Whale in Ahuriri, Napier, earlier this month.

It was dine and chat at Saturday lunch in the Thirsty Whale.

The weekend started with a drinks and nibbles evening on Friday from 5pm followed on Saturday by a buffet lunch attended by approximately 135.

Old photos like these generated many a memory and discussion.

The idea of holding this was instigated by David Strawbridge with help from Colleen Stephens (Vincent).

There were three ex-teachers John Ryan, Rory O’Connor and Stuart Rose who spoke of their time at the school and several former pupils added their perspective on their time at DHS.



