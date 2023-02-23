A vehicle covered in silt and mud in Esk Valley following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Warren Buckland

Esk Valley residents have been warned evacuations are likely on Friday afternoon due to heavy rain forecast over Napier.

It comes 10 days after Cyclone Gabrielle decimated that valley and community north of Napier.

Many families have been back cleaning up their properties in Esk Valley over the past week while coming to terms with the widespread damage.

Hawke’s Bay Emergency Management announced this morning over Facebook that precautionary evacuations in the valley were likely this afternoon.

Controller Ian Macdonald said a decision to evacuate would be made later this morning, taking into account the updated rainfall predictions and advice from the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s hydrologists.

“We will give people plenty of notice so they can leave in good time while the roads are not likely to be affected by surface flooding,” Ian Macdonald said.

“People do not need to wait for an official order to leave. If they feel unsafe at home, they should move early.

If the need for evacuation is confirmed, the order will be broadcast direct to cellphones in the area through an emergency mobile alert and shared through radio, TV and online media, as well as on the Hawke’s Bay Emergency Management Facebook page.

The death toll in the Eastern District from last Tuesday’s floods sits at nine.